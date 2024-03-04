Brian Burns landing spots: 5 teams that should pursue 2x Pro Bowl LB as Panthers reportedly end contract talks

Brian Burns reportedly needs a new team.

On Sunday, CBS's Josina Anderson reported during the final day of the NFL Draft Combine that the Carolina Panthers were ending contract talks with the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, at least for now.

Now, there is still a chance that new general manager Dan Morgan resumes contract talks with once the new league year begins, but what if Burns decides he wants a fresh start elsewhere? These five teams may be worth the look for him.

5) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have yet to recover from Chase Young;s injury, regression, and departure

When Chase Young was drafted second overall by Washington in 2020, he was touted as a future defensive star whose pass-rushing potential would return the franchise to contention.

Unfortunately, injuries and on-field inconsistency ended his tenure when he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2023-24 season. With him and Montez Sweat gone, the now-Commanders fell hard.

Dan Quinn now has to revitalize the defense, and he can do no worse than bring in Burns, who will immediately thrive as a pass-rusher.

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles needs credible linebackers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster problems extend beyond Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Linebacker is, without a doubt, the biggest need of this team. Shaquil Barrett has been released, while Devin White and Lavonte David will be free agents. This leaves Todd Bowles in a bind as to who can pass-rush for him.

A Brian Burns-Buccaneers alliance can ensure that the NFC South trophy stays in Southwest Florida. Jason Licht needs to make this happen.

3) Cleveland Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has become a breakout performer for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns boast one of the deepest defenses in the NFL.

Myles Garrett has emerged as one of the best defensive ends, terrorizing quarterbacks everywhere. Cornerback Denzel Ward leads a monstrous secondary that also has Greg Newsome II and safeties Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

In the middle is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who broke out in 2023 by setting career-highs in multiple categories and reached a Pro Bowl. But even he can only do so much, and getting another Pro Bowler in Burns will help elevate his corps.

2) Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans was once a top linebaker for the Texans, and he could reform Brian Burns in that image

The Houston Texans have a proud history of top pass-rushers - Mario Williams, JJ Watt, Brian Cushing, Jadeveon Clowney, and more recently Will Anderson Jr. come to mind.

Even their current head coach DeMeco Ryans was once a top pass-rusher during his playing days. He can see his old self in Burns, and that motivation might be what the soon-to-be sixth-year player needs to truly find his form.

1) Buffalo Bills

Von Miller is only getting older

The Buffalo Bills have a Von Miller problem.

He will be 35 by the time the season begins, and he is coming off his worst campaign ever. But he has a six-year, nine-figure deal that has just concluded its first third. That is a massive problen for the team, which needs insurance in case he cannot play again.

Enter Brian Burns. He can contribute immediately, forming a formidable tandem with Matt Milano that could revitalize the midfield unit, and keep the Bills in contention for a long time.