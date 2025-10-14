Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is not only having a tough day at the office, but he's having a tough couple of months at the office. Tennessee is sitting at 1-5, and there's little reason to believe things would've turned around under Callahan's reign, hence the coach was fired on Monday.

Ad

Playing with a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward under center was always going to be challenging, and the campaign is panning out just like many fans and analysts expected. Except for their miracle, comeback win on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, the Titans have lost every game this season.

The return of running back Tyjae Spears has done little to move the needle on offense, and the result of it all was Callahan getting fired now.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, let's explore five replacements who could take the Titans forward.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brian Callahan replacements: 5 best candidates for Titans HC job ft. Jon Gruden

NFL: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

5) Todd Monken (BAL, OC)

Ad

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has the toolbox to shape up the struggling offense of Tennessee. He has spent more than two years now working with one of the most explosive mobile quarterbacks the league has ever seen in Lamar Jackson.

Titans rookie Cam Ward resembles Jackson in many ways, particularly his rushing ability.

Applying Monken's background to a youngster like Ward will go a long way in developing the quarterback and making Tennessee's offense competitive.

Ad

4) Jon Gruden (FA)

It's been a while since Jon Gruden last coached in the NFL. Ever since his last stint with the Raiders and subsequent Saints consultancy, the former coach hasn't led any pro football team.

However, 20+ years of NFL coaching experience, a Super Bowl ring and Tampa Bay Buccaneers honoree are never bad to have on a team.

Gruden could bring a tough, old-school culture to the Titans' locker room to help get them back to winning ways.

Ad

3) Mike Kafka (NYG, OC)

Mike Kafka is rising to become a far bigger coach than player from his playing days, which spanned 2010 to 2015. After only one year at Northwestern (2016) as a graduate assistant, he took the elevator to the NFL and never looked back.

His rapid but steady rise through the ranks has seen his name pop up in head coaching conversations before.

2) Matt Nagy (KC, OC)

Matt Nagy has a rich history of coaching at the very top of the NFL, especially in recent years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

Next to Andy Reid, he's helped coach up arguably the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes, who's running an offense that cannot be underestimated.

Giving him another shot at head coach after his previous run with the Bears could get the Titans up to standard.

1) Mike McCoy (TEN, INT HC)

Tennessee moved quickly in appointing senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy as interim head coach. McCoy was only hired this season after coaching Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the previous three seasons.

Having played quarterback in the 90s and subsequently coached the position since the 2000s, McCoy has an eye for developing shot-callers. He's worked with names like Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, and he's already familiar with the Titans organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.