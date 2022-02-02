"We with ya!" - NFL players come out in support of Brian Flores amidst racial inequality claims

Brian Flores has received support on Twitter from NFL players after the former Miami Dolphins head coach filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination.

After leading the Dolphins to two winning seasons in a row, he was relieved of his duties as Miami head coach and has since commenced legal action against his former employers, as well as the NFL, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.

As the word got around the league, players have shown support for Flores. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay displayed his supportive stance on Twitter, declaring that Black History Month had started off right.

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay Black history month starting off right!! Black history month starting off right!!

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and wide receiver Tyler Lockett both showed their support.

Robert Griffin III, former quarterback for Washington, Cleveland and Baltimore, said he had ended any chance of ever being a head coach in the NFL again due to his stance. He said:

"Brian Flores effectively had to end his chances at coaching in the NFL to point out what we already know about discrimination in the hiring process for Head Coaches in the NFL."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Brian Flores effectively had to end his chances at coaching in the NFL to point out what we already know about discrimination in the hiring process for Head Coaches in the NFL. Brian Flores effectively had to end his chances at coaching in the NFL to point out what we already know about discrimination in the hiring process for Head Coaches in the NFL.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant also spoke out on Twitter in support of Flores' claims and cited his own experience in the league.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



"I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love"



More: Brian Flores releases a statement following his lawsuit against the NFL, teams."I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love"More: bleacherreport.com/articles/10025… Brian Flores releases a statement following his lawsuit against the NFL, teams."I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love"More: bleacherreport.com/articles/10025… https://t.co/2JJ9tUvmtq I’m going to be real this give me courage to speak on my personal situations dealing with the NFL…. I never liked how my name got falsely slandered.. my narrative was controlled and I had no real guidance…. I’m with Brian Flores! twitter.com/bleacherreport… I’m going to be real this give me courage to speak on my personal situations dealing with the NFL…. I never liked how my name got falsely slandered.. my narrative was controlled and I had no real guidance…. I’m with Brian Flores! twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Why is Brian Flores suing the NFL, as well as the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos?

He is suing the NFL, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and the Denver Broncos for alleged racial discrimination.

Among the evidence included in the lawsuit were texts from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulating him on securing the Giants' head coaching role despite not having interviewed with them yet. Instead, Belichick was referring to Brian Daboll, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and now head coach of the Giants.

Chris Mason @ByChrisMason Alex Weprin @alexweprin Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/upl… Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/upl… In a legal filing, Brian Flores says these texts were from Bill Belichick before his NYG interview. twitter.com/alexweprin/sta… In a legal filing, Brian Flores says these texts were from Bill Belichick before his NYG interview. twitter.com/alexweprin/sta… https://t.co/4iGvjyqjBS

He also claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in the 2019 season so that the team would obtain the NFL's No.1 draft pick, which he did not comply with.

Ross also wanted Flores to recruit “a prominent quarterback” who was under contract to another team during a meeting on the owner’s yacht. He says he refused and left before the quarterback arrived.

Furthermore, he claims he participated in two "sham" interviews as teams looked to comply with the Rooney Rule, which mandates that every team must interview a minority candidate for head coach, general manager and top assistant coach positions when looking to fill a vacancy.

Also Read Article Continues below

The NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos all released statements denying the claims.

Edited by shilpa17.ram