Brian Flores believes Texans decided not to hire him as HC due to ongoing racism lawsuit against NFL

Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for alleged racial discrimination has been the topic of conversation for many football fans as well as casual citizens. The lawsuit alleges that the NFL's hiring practices exhibit racial discrimination. Flores specifically named the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants as teams he believes discriminated against him.

The Houston Texans recently hired Lovie Smith, an African American male, as their head coach. In a statement released by Flores' attorney, the former Dolphins head coach believes he wasn't offered the job due to his ongoing lawsuit against the league.

"Mr. Flores is happy to hear that the Texans have hired a black head coach, Lovie Smith, as Mr. Flores’ goal in bringing his case is to provide real opportunities for black and minority candidates to be considered for coaching and executive positions within the NFL," the statement reads. "However, we would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalists for the Texans’ head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest, it is obvious the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL."

The statement seems to have hit home on two fronts. The former head coach of the Dolphins is happy that an African American male is once again getting the rare opportunity to showcase their head coaching abilities in the league. But he is also of the mindset that the job may have likely been his if not for his lawsuit against the NFL.

Will the Brian Flores lawsuit ignite change in the NFL's hiring practices?

From the looks of things so far, it appears that the lawsuit has already caused some small yet significant changes to the hiring practices of teams still searching for a head coach.

When former Houston Texans head coach David Culley, also an African American, was relieved of his duties after only one season, Lovie Smith, who was on the staff as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator, was not even mentioned as being in consideration for the formerly vacant head coaching position.

Except after news of the lawsuit was revealed.

It was rumored that former NFL veteran quarterback Josh McCown was a leading candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy before news of the lawsuit was made public.

An outcry of outrage began as McCown's résumé included no coaching experience in the NFL.

That is stunning. Josh McCown’s coaching resume:-Volunteer coach, Ridge High School-Assistant coach, Rusk High SchoolHe is now a finalist to become head coach of the Texans. That is stunning.

It seems that the lawsuit possibly changed the minds of the Texans brass as Smith not only joined the pool of candidates (all of a sudden) but eventually became the head coach. Smith has vast experience in the league as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2004-2012 with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2007. Smith was also head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-2015.

