  • Brian Hoyer career earnings: How much has ex-Patriots QB made in NFL?

Brian Hoyer career earnings: How much has ex-Patriots QB made in NFL?

By Arnold
Modified Jun 13, 2024 21:44 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders released Brian Hoyer in March, and the quarterback remains a free agent as we draw closer to the start of this preseason. It's unclear whether he might return to the big league next season.

Nonetheless, Hoyer has made quite a fortune via his 15-year NFL career thus far.

As per Spotrac, Hoyer has made $36,128,161 in career earnings. He signed the biggest contract of his career in 2017 when he joined the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 10 seasons on contract with the Patriots, Hoyer made $9,578,161. He earned $4,015,000 in two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and $5,950,000 during a two-year sojourn with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hoyer has also had short stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and most recently the Las Vegas Raiders.

A glimpse into Brian Hoyer's NFL stats and career honors this far

Former Las Vegas Raiders QB Brian Hoyer
Former Las Vegas Raiders QB Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer played four seasons at Michigan State before entering the 2009 NFL draft. However, the quarterback failed to make an impression on the 32 teams and went undrafted.

Soon after the draft, Hoyer signed with the New England Patriots. He spent three seasons at the franchise, mostly as a backup to Tom Brady.

Hoyer played briefly for the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012. The quarterback then had a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Hoyer played the 2015 season with the Houston Texans, the 2016 season with the Chicago Bears and the 2017 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2017, Hoyer returned to the Patriots for his second stint and spent two seasons in New England, where he was part of the team that won Super Bowl LIII. He played one season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and returned to the Patriots for his third stint in 2020.

After three more years in New England, Hoyer joined the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2023 season on a one-year contract.

Across his 15-year NFL career, Hoyer has racked up 10,899 passing yards and 53 touchdowns on 925 passes. He also has two rushing touchdowns to his name.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

More from Sportskeeda
