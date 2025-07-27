Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy outlook 2025: Is Jaguars WR a good pick with Travis Hunter in the mix?

Brian Thomas Jr. emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League in 2024. After being the fourth wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 23 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars), Thomas finished the 2024 season with the third most receiving yards (1,282) and the sixth most receiving touchdowns (10) in the entire league.

Ad

Thomas finished as the WR4 in fantasy football last year with 284 PPR points (16.7 points per game).

Heading into the new season, Thomas is being projected as one of the first wide receivers, and players taken off the board in fantasy football drafts this summer. According to Fantasy Pros, Thomas is ranked as the WR8 and the No. 11 overall player available in the selection process this year. This projection would result in Thomas likely being taken near the end of the first or the start of the second round in your draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Jaguars added dual threat wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. Due to the major addition, there are questions about what the presence of another elite playmaker can do to the fantasy football prospects of Thomas.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Should you select Brian Thomas Jr. in 2025?

Although Hunter is a phenomenal player, Thomas proved in 2024 that he is one of the most complete and elite players in the NFL. Thomas has amazing speed, top route running skills, strong hands, a high football IQ, and can line up in various different positions on the offensive unit.

Ad

The Jaguars appear to have some excitement building on the offense this year, with QB Trevor Lawrence fully healed from various injuries sustained last year and a new offensive minded head coach in Liam Coen. Coen has proven throughout his coaching career that he can elevate the play of the QB position and create positive opportunities for his star playmakers.

Hunter is not completely confirmed to play full time on the offensive side of the ball this year, given his desire to play both offense and defense in the NFL. As a result, Thomas should be viewed as a mid range WR1 with overall WR1 upside in 2025, even with the addition of Hunter this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.