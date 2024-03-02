Britt Reid DWI case: Chiefs HC Andy Reid's son's sentence commuted after serving prison time

In 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach's son, Britt Reid, was charged with injuring two children while driving intoxicated. Mike Parson, the governor of Missouri, has now lowered his term of imprisonment.

In November 2022, Reid pleaded guilty to driving while drunk in an accident that happened close to the Chiefs' practice facility. As a result, he was sentenced to three years in jail.

Multiple reports state that Governor Parson shortened Reid's sentence for driving while drunk on Friday, decreasing it to house arrest until 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mr. Reid has finished his treatment program for abuse of alcohol and has served a longer jail sentence than the majority of others found guilty of comparable crimes," Johnathan Shiflett, the governor's press secretary, announced on Friday.

He also said that Reid will be placed under house arrest until October 31, 2025, subject to stringent probationary requirements.

Expand Tweet

The decision to shorten Reid's term was made just a few weeks after the Chiefs, coached by Andy Reid, won their second Super Bowl.

Reid's blood alcohol content was measured at .113 in February 2021 after his truck smashed into two stopped cars in Kansas City. He was reportedly traveling at nearly 84 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the incident, per court filings.

Ariel Young, one of the victims, was just five years old when the incident occurred. She received injuries resulting in a severe brain injury, according to a family representative.

Reid had already done time in jail for a different driving-related offense in 2007. Then, he had pleaded guilty to simple assault and brandishing a gun at another motorist during a road rage episode, according to court documents.

Expand Tweet

Did Britt Reid work as a coach in the NFL?

Britt Reid was the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs under his father Andy Reid. He held the position before he smashed a pickup truck into two cars close to Arrowhead Stadium in 2021. He was a member of the Kansas City squad that won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season. However, his contract was not renewed by the Chiefs after the DWI incident.

Reid started his coaching career as an intern coach for the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad under Andy's guidance in 2009. He then worked under the seasoned NFL head coach with the Chiefs in various defensive coaching roles from 2013 until 2020.