Brittany Mahomes has two-word reaction on Chiefs QB3 Shane Buechele's viral Patrick Mahomes-esque throw

Patrick Mahomes is the undisputed franchise quarterback of the Kansas Coty Chiefs but fans may see less of the two-time league MVP this preseason. While Mahomes may not see as much action, the backups will get some playing time.

Here, veteran quarterback Shane Buechele played in Kansas City's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. Buechele looked great but made a throw similar to that of Mahomes that got the attention of his wife Brittany Mahomes.

She shared the play via her Instagram story and left a simple and short response to the play:

Brittany Mahomes' reaction to the throw by Buechele. Credit: @brittanylynne (IG)

"Love this!!!" - Brittany posted a caption along with the video

In the third quarter, Buechele made his way out of the pocket to make a throw similar to the ones that Patrick Mahomes make. Buechele found wide receiver Kekoa Crawford in the back of the endzone.

He went 11 of 18 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the game.

While the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the New Orleans Saints, the reaction by Mahomes has equally gone viral. A TikTok video of the five-time Pro Bowler has over 75K likes and over 600K views.

Back in the 2018 preseason, Mahomes had a great preseason moment. He threw a pass nearly 70 yards to then-teammate Tyreek Hill.

Where does Buechele rank on the Chiefs' depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes?

Currently, Shane Buechele is competing with fellow veteran signal-caller Blaine Gabbert to be Patrick Mahomes' backup this upcoming season.

The quarterback played collegiately with the University of Texas for three seasons (2016 - 2018) and two with SMU (2019 - 2020).

He threw for 4,636 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions with the Longhorns prior to transferring to the Mustangs.

Buechele had a resurgence as had 7,024 yards with 57 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 23 games at SMU.

The talented QB signed a one-year, $940K deal this offseason. He was initially on the team's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster. Now, the 25-year-old has a chance to make an NFL roster if can beat out Gabbert this preseason.