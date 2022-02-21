×
"My baby girl is ONE" - Brittany Matthews takes to social media to celebrate daughter Sterling Skye's first birthday

Modified Feb 21, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Brittany Matthews, the fiancé of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went on social media to commemorate her and Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye’s first birthday. Sterling was born on February 20th as her mom took to Twitter to celebrate the big day:

“One year ago at this time I was headed to the hospital to bring my sweet Sterling into this world🥺😭 my baby girl is ONE today💕❤️🙏🏼”
One year ago at this time I was headed to the hospital to bring my sweet Sterling into this world🥺😭 my baby girl is ONE today💕❤️🙏🏼

The Chiefs quarterback retweeted about her baby daughter's special day.

The 26-year-old mother took to her Instagram stories saying:

“She brings so much light and love into my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came into this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!”
Moments shared by Brittany Matthews & Patrick Mahomes of Sterling Skye

Matthews shared an endearing mommy-and-me photo shoot on Instagram days before Sterling’s first birthday.

Her parents have shared other unforgettable moments over the last year on social media about baby Sterling. First, we are aware that one of her first words was “no” and that she’s almost ready to take her first steps.

Matthews also shared that the toddler loves to finish her bottle and then cuddle up with the family dogs, Steel and Silver.

#BrittanyMatthews shares photos of her daughter #SterlingSkye with their dogs.#NFL #NFLTwitter #PatrickMahomes #KansasCityChiefs #ChiefsKingdom sportskeeda.com/nfl/news-britt…

In September of last year, the quarterback talked about having Sterling at his games and then going home to see her every night on The Rich Eisen Show:

“I made it home just in time before her bedtime, so she was in her bedtime routine. I got to kind of just go in and give her a little kiss goodnight, so it was definitely cool to get to go home and see her."

The 26-year-old quarterback said in the interview that Sterling is saying 'ah-ah', which is close to "Dada" to him, while his soon-to-be-wife maintains that it's close to Mama:

“She is saying, ‘Ah-Ah,’ which to me is like really close to dada. But Brittany says it’s really close to mama. So we’re kind of battling that one out, too. I’m saying dada in every third word of my sentences."

The one-year-old has been involved as her parents plan their pending wedding ceremony. The future Mrs. Mahomes revealed that Sterling was with her in Los Angeles as she searched for the ideal wedding dress for the special occasion.

No matter what, the couple loves their daughter very much.

Edited by LeRon Haire
