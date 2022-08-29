Brittany Matthews' soccer career: Patrick Mahomes' wife was a former athlete herself 

While everyone may know Brittany Matthews as half of Patrick Mahomes' insufferable sideline posse, few may know that she is absolutely someone worthy of respect -- the jury is still out on the other half, Jackson Mahomes.

Matthews is the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City team, the Kansas City Current. She also played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before embarking on a professional athletic career as a player with UMF Afturelding in Iceland.

Matthews had 31 goals,16 assists and helped UT Tyler to a 56-13-5 record. She earned all-region honors after her senior season. She is second all-time in the program's history with 78 points and her 31 goals. Matthews only spent one season in Europe, but she was able to secure her first championship trophy.

According to Brittany Matthews, she didn't foresee herself becoming a professional soccer player. In fact, in an interveiw the "Tyler Paper," she never thought she'd even have the college success she ended up having with the UT-Tyler Patriots:

"I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school. However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home, and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family."

"So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer."

She made sure to thank the coaches that got her in the position to go overseas and star for a championship team abroad upon the announcement of her UMF Afturelding contract:

"Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer. An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland, and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love."

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second child

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Part of the reason why Brittany Matthews, now Brittany Mahomes, stopped playing professionally overseas was to start a family with her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Back in February 2021, the two welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world. Brittany is currently pregnant with their second child, as the couple revealed this past June.

The two have been happily married since March after Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews in September 2020. He revealed to 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City that there was more pressure proposing than there was playing the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV:

"You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that."

That statement right there is a testament to how much Mahomes cares for his wife, and Brittany herself has shown an exemplary commitment to their family. It'd all be quite picturesque if Jackson Mahomes would act like a functional human being.

