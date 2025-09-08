Brock Bowers injury update: Latest on Raiders TE for fantasy football Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers briefly left Sunday’s 20-13 win over the New England Patriots with a knee injury, raising concern among fans and fantasy managers. Fortunately, those fears didn’t last long.According to KTNV’s Nick Walters, citing NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bowers is expected to be “fine” after “taking a little hit on the knee,” with “no concerns moving forward.”Bowers, now in his second NFL season, reminded everyone why he’s already considered one of the league’s most dynamic young tight ends. He finished with five receptions for 104 yards in less than three quarters of play, serving as a clear focal point of the Raiders’ revamped offense under new head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.Brock Bowers injury update: What happened to Raiders TE?The scare came late in the third quarter when Bowers absorbed contact to his knee. The Raiders opted to hold him out the rest of the game as a precaution, but reports quickly confirmed the injury is not serious.Even with the shortened outing, Bowers put up 15.3 fantasy points in PPR formats, leading all Raiders pass catchers and proving once again why he’s one of the most reliable fantasy tight ends in the game. His ability to stretch the field and turn short catches into big gains makes him a matchup nightmare, and Carroll’s system clearly plans to feature him heavily.Behind Bowers, Michael Mayer is next in line on the depth chart, but his Week 1 involvement was minimal, further cementing Bowers’ role as the top option at the position.When will Brock Bowers return?NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: ImagnAll signs point to Bowers being ready for Week 2, when the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Sept. 15. Unless there are unexpected setbacks in practice this week, fantasy managers should keep Bowers locked into lineups as a TE1.If anything were to change, Mayer would see an uptick in work, but there’s no indication that Bowers will miss time. For Las Vegas, keeping him healthy is critical as they continue to build offensive chemistry with Smith and their new-look attack.