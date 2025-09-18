Brock Bowers injury update: Latest on Raiders TE for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Brock Bowers is in his second year with the Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end had an excellent rookie year and has now become one of the most reliable offensive players on the team.

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 3 clash against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, fans want to know if Bowers will play in the game.

Brock Bowers injury update for Raiders' Week 3 clash vs. Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers- Source: Getty

As things stand, Brock Bowers is questionable to play against the Commanders on Sunday. The Raiders tight end is nursing a knee injury and has an unspecified status for Week 3.

Bowers was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. However, it remains to be seen whether he can be upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Fantasy football managers who want to draft Bowers for Week 3 should keep tabs on his practice sessions before the end of the week. However, there is some optimism that the TE will be healthy to play against Washington.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll has suggested that the team might give Bowers more workload in the coming weeks.

"We really need (Bowers)... active throughout the game," Carroll said, per Nick Walters of KTNV earlier this week.

Bowers recorded 103 yards on five receptions in Las Vegas' Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

Bowers posted 38 yards on five receptions in the Raiders' Week 2 defeat against the LA Chargers.

It will be interesting to see if Bowers can score his first touchdown of the season against the Commanders in Week 3.

Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Commanders Week 3 clash:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland

The Commanders beat the New York Giants in Week 1 and then lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

