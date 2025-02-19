Brock Bowers vs. Travis Kelce 40-yard dash time: Which TE comes out on top?

Brock Bowers, a standout tight end from Georgia, has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Bowers led Georgia with 56 catches, 714 receiving yards, and six touchdown receptions in his final collegiate season.

During the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Bowers solidified his status as a potential first-round pick and secured a spot among the top-15 picks in the NFL Draft.

Let's examine the 22-year-old tight end's 40-yard sprint performance at the 2024 pre-draft event and compare it to Kelces's 2013 Combine performance.

Comparing Brock Bowers and Travis Kelce's 40-yard dash times

Travis Kelce has previously stated that he loves to keep an eye on up-and-coming tight ends in the NFL. Brock Bowers, the tight end with the Las Vegas Raiders, was one of those emerging players last season.

Bowers, who could not run the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury, deserves special recognition for being one of the best rookies in football in 2024.

While Bowers did not participate in the 40-yard dash at the combine, he did run a 40-yard dash of 4.53 seconds on a private pro day, which would have placed him as the second-fastest tight end at the combine.

His record was similar to that of Travis Kelce in 2013. Notably, Kelce sustained a sports hernia that year, preventing him from participating in any physical exercise until his pro day. There, the legendary tight end ran a respectable 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Bowers' 4.53 40-yard dash time was faster than Kelce's 4.61. Additionally, it was quicker than the times of some top tight ends who competed in the 40-yard dash: Rob Gronkowski (4.68) and Sam LaPorta (4.59). It's also just 0.01 seconds short of George Kittle's pre-draft time of 4.52.

Over the past decade, Gronkowski, Kelce and Kittle have redefined the tight end position. During their illustrious careers, each of these players has recorded at least 450 catches, 6,000 receiving yards and 37 touchdown receptions. They have thrived in an era where tight ends are more integral to the passing offense than ever before.

Following his first season, Brock Bowers has demonstrated that he can continue this legacy. He led all NFL tight ends with 153 targets, 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards and 596 yards after the catch.

