Broncos adding Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett could set franchise back a decade

The Denver Broncos seemingly won the offseason when they acquired both Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson. The former was coming in after years working alongside Aaron Rodgers, while the latter was seen as a steal after growing disgruntled in Seattle.

Unfortunately, the good vibes have turned into a disaster after five games this season. That all reached rock bottom Thursday night when the Denver offense managed nine points in an unwatchable 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson threw zero touchdowns, but did toss two interceptions in what was easily the worst game of the NFL season.

Hackett had a series of questionable calls, and if both new arrivals keep on this downward trajectory, the Broncos are doomed for a very long time.

One problem is easier to solve than the other with Hackett and Wilson

There is, of course, plenty of time for this team to turn things around. They are 2-3 after five games, which is not the worst place to be. However, let's say the losing and terrible offense continues. Can changes be made?

Firing Hackett is the easy part of the equation. However, the Broncos may decide the new coach deserves, at minimum, two seasons, if not more. He was hired as a first-time head coach and growing pains should be expected. Yet if he needs to go, it can happen without too much financial strain on the organization.

The same is not true with Wilson. In fact, a declining Wilson is why the Broncos may be set back for years. A closer look at his new deal explains why.

The quarterback signed a five-year, $242.5 million extension right before the start of the season. That ties him to the franchise through the 2028 season.

NFL fans are well-aware that contracts can be ended early, with a team taking on a minor charge. With Wilson's deal, his dead cap remains high for much of his contract. A potential out year comes in 2026 when the value goes to $31.2 million, which is still a ton. It then drops to $12.8 million in 2027 and finally $4.4 million in 2028.

So even if things get really ugly, the team is likely on the hook with him through, at least, the 2025 season. Counting this year, that is four full seasons with a potentially out-of-prime quarterback running the show and making a fortune in the process.

Let's say, in a worst-case scenario, the Broncos don't compete in that span. That is four wasted years, followed by a period where they are, once again, starting over at quarterback. If they then drafted a rookie, it may take a few years for that player to get up to speed and compete.

In a showdown between coach and player, Hackett would be the first to go. That is a given, and it may happen this year if he can't figure out simple game-management tactics such as how and when to use timeouts. But even his firing may not change much if Wilson is not his vintage self, or even close to it.

