Broncos can set up the perfect plan to lure Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams away from Packers

The Denver Broncos are desperate for an elite talent at the quarterback position. They last had that with Peyton Manning, who has been retired since the conclusion of the 2015 season.

Drafting a top quarterback and developing that player has never been the top strategy in mind in Denver. Instead, they focus on veteran talent who can step in and succeed right away.

That is why the Broncos are linked to Aaron Rodgers this offseason. He may force his way off the Green Bay Packers, and if he does, Denver is a team with a need at the position.

But the connection goes further than just having a need. Rodgers wants a say in where he goes, and there is something that could make Denver the obvious favorite. That would be hiring current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained how that is truly the one thing that could sway Rodgers to Denver. In addition, Davante Adams could go with him.

Hiring Hackett is the easy part. After that, the Broncos would have to figure out a deal that would work to land Rodgers. Adams is a free agent, but he can be franchise tagged by Green Bay. That could mean Denver swings two deals to poach some top talent from the Packers.

Fans may ask why the Packers would agree to such a situation. Well, the alternative may be Rodgers retiring and Adams holding out. At least, a trade or two brings plenty of assets back to Green Bay in return.

Why the Broncos are a great fit for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Getting this duo as a package deal would be a coup for Denver. And it does appear they were preparing for such a scenario. There is over $40 million in cap space available, and the front office has been securing young talent at receiver for several years now.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick all stand out as great talents for any quarterback. All three are locked in for several years, and one may have to go in a deal with Green Bay. But adding Adams means the Broncos would still be in fantastic shape.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report The icing on the cake: Nathaniel Hackett is very likely the next #Broncos HC. He has a good relationship with both Rodgers and Adams - plus don’t forget Denver’s abundance of cap space. The icing on the cake: Nathaniel Hackett is very likely the next #Broncos HC. He has a good relationship with both Rodgers and Adams - plus don’t forget Denver’s abundance of cap space.

The key in all this is Hackett, and Denver may even hire him, hoping it will land Rodgers and Adams. This would not be a drastic decision because Hackett is, indeed, a top candidate this offseason. His connection with Rodgers and Adams is a bonus, and the Broncos may not be the only team with this poaching of talent in mind.

Whether Hackett has the sway to steal talent from his old team remains to be seen.

