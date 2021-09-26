Broncos vs. Jets injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-2022 season

The Denver Broncos will be on upset alert this Sunday as they face Zach Wilson and the new-look New York Jets. The Broncos started the season at 2-0 and surprisingly lead the AFC West division over the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos are looking to keep their streak alive against a vengeful New York Jets squad that had a bad outing in their last game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

In that game, Zach Wilson tossed four interceptions and was 19-33 for only 210 yards. The Jets and new head coach Robert Saleh are looking to get right against a Broncos defense that will be without linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is out with surgery to remove a bone spur.

Don't mind me just ignoring all the bad with Zach Wilson and focusing on this singular throw

Here's a closer look at which players have officially been ruled out for this week's game, along with the starting lineups.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets injury report

Denver Broncos

Currently, the Broncos have not designated any players as out for Sunday's AFC matchup against the New York Jets. However, it's important to mention that nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and guard Graham Glasgow (illness) are listed as questionable.

Outside linebacker Malik Reed (ankle and thumb) also did not participate (DNP) in Friday's practice, so the Broncos will need to keep an eye out to see if he's ready to go Sunday.

New York Jets

The New York Jets currently have one player designated as out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

RB Tevin Coleman is listed as out with an illness (non-COVID related). Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is listed as doubtful with a groin injury, so his situation will be monitored until kickoff on Sunday.

RB Tevin Coleman has been ruled OUT with a non-COVID illness. WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful, so it'll be three straight games out.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets starting lineups

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | HB - Melvin Gordon | FB - Andrew Beck | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Anderson

DL - Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones | LB - A.J. Johnson, Justin Strnad, Von Miller, Malik Reed | CB - Kyle Fuller, Patrick Surtain II | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | HB - Ty Johnson | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - Morgan Moses, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, George Fant

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams | LB - C.J. Mosley, Hamsah Nasirildeen | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Adrian Colbert, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Thomas Morstead

