Von Miller injury: What happened to Broncos LB?

The Denver Broncos suffered a massive scare during their Thursday Night Football clash against the Cleveland Browns, as star linebacker Von Miller sustained an apparent ankle injury that ruled him out of the game.

Miller suffered the injury right towards the end of the first half and had to be helped off the field by the Browns' athletic trainers. Miller moved gingerly on the sidelines but walked back to the locker room on his own power.

He was initially ruled questionable to return by the Broncos but was soon downgraded to out.

How did Von Miller get injured?

During the Browns' final drive of the first half, Miller powered off the edge and was inches away from sacking quarterback Case Keenum.

But before he could get to the quarterback, his foot got stuck in the ground and Broncos teammate Dre'Mont Jones accidentally collided with the linebacker, causing his knee to bend at an awkward angle.

Troy Renck @TroyRenck Here is play where #Broncos @VonMiller got hurt. Ankle stuck in ground as Jones collided w him. Thanks to my wife for sending along video. Thankfully she is a football fan. #Denver7 Here is play where #Broncos @VonMiller got hurt. Ankle stuck in ground as Jones collided w him. Thanks to my wife for sending along video. Thankfully she is a football fan. #Denver7 https://t.co/vgWrqzmuou

Miller was visibly hurt and stayed on the ground for a while before being helped off the field. While the injury was initially suspected to be an ankle injury, replays suggest that the linebacker might have suffered damage to his left knee.

Miller was taken into the blue medical tent to be evaluated and remained on the sidelines until the end of the first half. The linebacker did not return for the second half. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Miller was taken to the locker room for X-rays. The severity of Miller's injury is yet to be determined.

