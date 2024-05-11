Broncos opponents in 2024: Which teams will Denver play home and away this year?

Although the Denver Broncos enjoyed an incredible run in the NFL from 2011 to 2015, they haven't been able to replicate that success since.

The Broncos finished third in the AFC West in 2023 with a respectable 8-9 record under head coach Sean Payton. But despite that, they haven't achieved a double-digit victory in eight years. They will want to fix that in the upcoming 2024 season.

The Broncos' 2024 NFL schedule won't be made public until May 15 at 8 p.m. ET, but people can guess which clubs they will play in the regular season.

Denver will play other third-place AFC teams in 2024, given that the team placed third in the AFC West in 2023.

Denver will play the Kansas City Chiefs twice in 2024, among some of its most difficult opponents. It will also play teams from the AFC North, regarded as the strongest NFL division. Three of the four teams in this division qualified for the postseason the previous year.

The Broncos have one of the toughest schedules in the league for next season, based on performances from 2023. However, that is predicated on the winning percentage from the previous year.

Here is a look at the Broncos' 2024 NFL opponents and their 2023 regular season records.

Denver Broncos home opponents in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Carolina Panthers (2-15)

Cleveland Browns (11-6)

Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Denver Broncos road opponents in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

New York Jets (7-10)

Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

It appears that the team's schedule of home games in 2024 will be less difficult than its road games. On the road, teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals and Jets are formidable rivals.

The Broncos will travel to play the Saints as well in 2024. This game is expected to be among the most awaited nationwide in 2024. Head coach Sean Payton will face the team he once managed for 15 years.

The sequence in which the Broncos' games will be played will be made public on May 15.

