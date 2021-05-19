NFL: Denver Broncos' position groups ranked by strength

It feels like the Denver Broncos are in a position similar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before they signed Tom Brady.

They have a loaded roster after years of disappointing seasons and high draft picks. All they need is a great quarterback to lead the offense and they'll probably be among the top teams in the AFC.

But which units on the roster are elite? Here are the position groups of the Broncos ranked by strength.

Denver Broncos position group rankings

#1 WR/TE

The Broncos replaced the aging Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders with an entirely new depth chart in just a couple of drafts.

Today, the Broncos are toting Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and Noah Fant among others. There is a lot of potential in these players. They simply need someone to throw them the ball.

#2 CB

A weakness in 2020, the cornerback room looks to be in great shape going into the 2021 season.

The Broncos drafted Patrick Surtain in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He'll join Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan in what has the makings of a stingy secondary. If Surtain can play up to his potential in 2021, this cornerback room might have a shot at locking down any offensive unit in the league.

#3 - Kicker

Brandon McManus has been the most stable position player for Denver since the start of John Elway's reign as general manager. When kicking anything inside 60 yards, McManus is basically automatic.

#4 - SS/FS

The Denver Broncos' safety unit has been stable for the last few seasons.

Justin Simmons is one of the top safeties in the league and Kareem Jackson is still a solid starter. The Broncos almost lost Jackson this offseason but were able to bring him back after letting him hit free agency.

The depth player at the position, new draft pick Caden Sterns, is relatively unknown but he likely won't be a huge factor in 2021.

#5 - LB

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are two of the best linebackers in the NFL. But they have rarely been on the field together as they have both suffered long-term injuries in the past two campaigns. The hope is that they can both finally hit the field together in 2021.

New rookie Baron Browning will hopefully turn into a quality starter by next year. The middle linebackers are not as solid and reliable as the Broncos would want. Currently, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson must have great seasons to prove they're solutions for the Broncos in the middle of the defense.

#6 - DL

The Broncos will be thrilled to have Shelby Harris back. That said, every other defensive lineman needs to step up to create more pressure in 2021. Without Harris, the defensive line would have been desolate in 2021.

#7 - OL

The center position has been a concern for the Broncos since Matt Paradis left several years ago. Additionally, right tackle has been a pain after the nightmare signing of Ja'Wuan James.

Currently, the best lineman is Garrett Bolles, who was arguably the worst player on the line from 2017 through 2019. Bolles signed a big new contract after playing well in 2020. The Broncos will be hoping that he can continue to play at the level he managed last season. Dalton Risner is another possible diamond in the rough.

Dalton Risner

#8 - QB

Maybe Drew Lock will be a late bloomer. Maybe Teddy Bridgewater will be the perfect fit the Broncos need. Maybe Aaron Rodgers will swoop in and save the Broncos. But 'maybe' usually does not work in the NFL. The Broncos seem to have come full circle at the position since Peyton Manning retired with another quarterback competition.