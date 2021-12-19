×
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 19, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in a key matchup for both teams' playoff hopes. Both teams are 7-6 and defeat on Sunday will be a massive blow for either team.

The Bengals have lost four of their last six games, a run of form that has severely dampened their AFC North title bid. They can still muster enough wins to make it to the playoffs but will need at least three wins in their remaining four games.

The Broncos have won three and lost three of their last six games and are just a game above .500. They can still make it to the playoffs provided they go on a run in their remaining four games this season.

Ahead of this key contest, check out the injury report for the Broncos and Bengals.

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Denver Broncos injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Dre'Mont JonesDEFootDoubtful
Kenny JonesILBConcussionDoubtful
Bobby MassieTHipQuestionable
Kareem JacksonSBackQuestionable
Caden SternsSShoulder/NeckQuestionable
Melvin Gordon IIIRBThumb/HipQuestionable
Shelby HarrisDEAnkleQuestionable
Javonte WilliamsRBKneeQuestionable
Nate HairstonCBNeckQuestionable

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Chidobe AwuzieCBFootOut
Isaiah PrinceOTIllnessOut
Riley ReiffOTAnkleOut
Logan WilsonLBShoulderOut
Vernon Hargreaves IIICBIllnessOut
Sheldon RankinsCIllnessQuestionable
Laurent Duvernay-TardifLBKneeQuestionable

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Bobbie Massie

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Bradley Chubb, Kenny Young, Micah Kiser, Stephen Weatherley | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Fred Johnson

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Marcus Bailey | CB - Mike Hilton, Trae Waynes | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
