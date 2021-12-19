Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in a key matchup for both teams' playoff hopes. Both teams are 7-6 and defeat on Sunday will be a massive blow for either team.
The Bengals have lost four of their last six games, a run of form that has severely dampened their AFC North title bid. They can still muster enough wins to make it to the playoffs but will need at least three wins in their remaining four games.
The Broncos have won three and lost three of their last six games and are just a game above .500. They can still make it to the playoffs provided they go on a run in their remaining four games this season.
Ahead of this key contest, check out the injury report for the Broncos and Bengals.
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Denver Broncos injury report
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup
Denver Broncos
QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Bobbie Massie
DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Bradley Chubb, Kenny Young, Micah Kiser, Stephen Weatherley | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin
Cincinnati Bengals
QB - Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Fred Johnson
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Marcus Bailey | CB - Mike Hilton, Trae Waynes | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber