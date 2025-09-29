Broncos vs. Bengals prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 4 MNF feat. JK Dobbins, Chase Brown, and more

The Denver Broncos hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night primetime is an exciting matchup. While the matchmakers were probably hoping Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would be healthy for the game, there's still plenty to look forward to.

The Bengals might be sitting with a 2-1 record compared to the Broncos' 1-2, but Jake Browning filling in for Burrow makes Cincinnati the underdog.

That said, let's explore the betting preview of this Monday Night Football showdown.

Broncos vs. Bengals prediction

The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites heading into this showdown at Mile High, per CBS Sports.

Moneyline: Denver at -467

Over/under: 44.5 total points

The Bengals' quarterback disruption, with Browning replacing Burrow, is a major factor in this predicted outcome. The Broncos' pass rush advantage and run game edge at home also have them holding the high ground.

Broncos vs. Bengals fantasy outlook for Week 4 MNF

NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

JK Dobbins (DEN, RB)

JK Dobbins has been a reliable producer in fantasy football this season. The Broncos might be losing, but he's not losing in fantasy. Look for him to bag 13.62 fantasy points this week, per NFL.com.

Chase Brown (CIN, RB)

On the Bengals' side of things, they have a steeper hill to climb compared to the Broncos, but there are still opportunities to exploit. Denver ranks a mediocre 17th against fantasy running backs, opening up a gap for Cincinnati running back Chase Brown, who's shown big potential this season. NFL.com expects him to put up 11.5 points on Monday night.

Denver Broncos Defense

The absence of Joe Burrow naturally has a team-wide impact on the Bengals. Cincinnati's offense ranks as the worst in the league versus opposing defenses in fantasy. Don't sleep on Denver's defense in Week 5.

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN, WR)

Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is usually a must-start player in fantasy. As the leader in Cincinnati's receiving room, he's always a reliable producer. He might be handicapped by Burrow's absence, but he his still projected to put up 12.83 points when the Bengals travel to the Rocky Mountains for primetime.

