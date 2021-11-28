Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first of two AFC West divisional battles between the two sides in the 2021 NFL season.

The Broncos recorded a surprise 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 but followed that up with a 16-30 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver is currently 5-5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West standings. A win on Sunday is imperative to keep their playoff hopes afloat.

The Chargers are looking well-placed to make it to the playoffs, provided they finish the season strong. Since their defeat against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles has recorded three straight wins and is second in the AFC West standings behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of Sunday's crucial contest, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Denver Broncos

Player Position Injury Game Status Kareem Jackson S Neck Doubtful Bobby Massie T Ankle Doubtful Mike Boone RB Hip Questionable Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring Questionable

The Broncos' pass rush got a significant boost on Saturday as the team activated Bradley Chubb from the injured reserves list. But safety Kareem Jackson (neck) and tackle Bobby Massie's (ankle) involvement is doubtful.

Denver listed three other players as questionable for the game on Sunday: running back Mike Boone (hip), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring).

Los Angeles Chargers

Player Position Injury Game Status Alohi Gilman S Quadricep Out Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Out Matt Feiler G Ankle Questionable Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hip Questionable

The Chargers will be without safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) against the Broncos on Sunday. Guard Matt Feiler and defensive back Trey Marshall's (ankle/hip) involvement is also questionable.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers starting lineup

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Cameron Fleming, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Calvin Andersen

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Bradley Chubb, Kenny Young, Baron Browning, Stephen Weatherley | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Michael Schofield III, Storm Norton | TE - Jared Cook

DL - Kyler Fackrell, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Justin Jones, Uchenna Nwosu | LB - Kenneth Murray Jr., Kyzir White | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Nassir Adderley, Derwin James | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Ty Long

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar