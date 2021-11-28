Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West divisional battle on Sunday. The two teams could have the same record (6-5) by tomorrow if the Broncos beat the Chargers.

Denver’s last two games encapsulate their season in a nutshell. They thrashed the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. They are currently 5-5 and sit at the bottom of the AFC West standings despite starting the season 3-0. The Broncos need to pick up form to end their playoff drought this season.

The Chargers are a fun team to watch if you aren’t a fan of the team. They are just way too fond of close finishes, in wins and defeats. An astonishing eight out of their ten games have been decided by seven points or fewer. Their methods may be chaotic, but the Chargers are 6-4 and could strengthen their grip on a playoff spot in the coming weeks if they scoop a few wins.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting odds

Spreads

Denver Broncos: +3.0 (-120)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.0 (EVEN)

Moneyline

Denver Broncos: +125

Los Angeles Chargers: -145

Over/Under

Denver Broncos: U47.0 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: O47.0 (-110)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting picks

The Chargers have a mediocre defense but an exciting offense. That makes most of their games entertaining and high-scoring. Expect this to go the same route. Bet the over.

The Chargers passing attack at a high altitude is a recipe for success. The Chargers’ points spread is begging to be bet on.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting trends

The Broncos are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and are 4-8-3 ATS vs. the Chargers at home in their last 15 games. The over has hit only twice in the Broncos’ last ten games.

In their last six games, the Chargers are 5-1 against the spread on the road and are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games. Los Angeles is 1-3-1 ATS vs. the Broncos at Mile High.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers key injuries

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were handed a massive boost on Saturday as pass rusher Bradley Chubb was activated from the injured reserves list to the active squad. But they could be without safety Kareem Jackson and offensive tackle Bobby Massie, who are listed as doubtful for the game against the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have four players on their injury report. Safety Alohi Gilman (quadricep) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are out for Sunday. Guard Matt Feiler (ankle) and defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle/hip) are questionable to take the field against the Broncos.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers head-to-head

The Broncos and Chargers have faced each other 123 times in the NFL. Denver leads the head-to-head series 69-53-1.

The Chargers beat the Broncos 19-16 when the two teams last met during the 2020 NFL season. That snapped Denver’s three-game winning streak against Los Angeles.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction

The Chargers’ offense is too good to handle at times. The Broncos can move the ball but not with the same consistency as the Chargers, giving the visitors the edge.

Prediction: The Chargers win by less than seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar