Broncos vs Chiefs Prediction & Betting Tips - October 12, 2023

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 12, as the Denver Broncos head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Broncos are off to a slow start, as they're 1-4 and coming off a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets. Their lone win came against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago.

Kansas City, meanwhile, are 4-1. After losing their season opener, the Chiefs have reeled off four straight wins. Last week, they beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

The Chiefs are 11-point favorites at home against the Broncos, while the over/under is at 47 points.

Russell Wilson and Denver have struggled mightily this season. The offense has faltered at times, while the defense has given up too many points. That's a major concern against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Mahomes should pick apart this secondary, as the Broncos allow 281.8 passing yards per game. The defense allows 36.2 points per game, the worst-ranked defense in the NFL.

The Chiefs offense should easily drive down the field and blow out the Broncos in this spot.

Prediction: Chiefs 34-20 Broncos

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kansas City Chiefs -11 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 47 (-110)

Tip 3: Patrick Mahomes over 269.5 passing yards (-115)

Tip 4: Chiefs first half -6.5 (-125)

Tip 5: Russell Wilson over 0.5 interceptions (-110)

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs head-to-head

The Broncos and Chiefs are division rivals and are set for their 127th meeting on Thursday Night.

Denver and Kansas City first played on Oct. 30, 1960, while the Chiefs were still the Dallas Texans. Overall, Kansas City leads the all-time series 71-55, including the playoff. The lone time the two teams met in the postseason was in 1998, which Denver won 14-10.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the Broncos in the last three years.

Where to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs?

The Week 6 matchup between the Broncos vs Kansas City is set for Oct. 12, with kickoff set at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

