Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13 Sunday Night Football

The Denver Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to battle AFC West divisional rivals the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Denver is currently 6-5 and a win on Sunday will see them leapfrog Kansas City atop the divisional standings.

Despite their hot and cold season so far, the Chiefs have the second-longest active win streak in the NFL (4). They will look to make it five on the bounce and create some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in the AFC West.

It's a game that could have considerable implications for playoff seedings at the end of the season, and both teams will fight for every inch against their arch-rivals on Sunday.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs match details for NFL Week 13 Sunday Night Football

Date: December 5th, 2021

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15 pm EST

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Spreads

Denver Broncos: +9.0 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -9.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Denver Broncos: +330

Kansas City Chiefs: -445

Over/Under

Denver Broncos: O46.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: U46.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting picks

The Chiefs' offense has been thoroughly sub-par compared to their usual standards. The Broncos' defense has clicked recently, so Patrick Mahomes and co. will find it difficult to move the ball on Sunday.

Bet the Broncos to cover and expect the game total to go under.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting trends

The Chiefs are 11-0 straight-up in their last 11 games against the Broncos.

Kansas City is 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games.

Only one of the Chiefs' last five games has hit the over, while none of the Broncos' past five matches have.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were dealt a massive blow in the lead-up to the game against the Chiefs as running back Melvin Gordon was ruled out with a shoulder issue.

Denver has listed seven other players as questionable for the game on Sunday: guard Dalton Risner (back), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), guard Quinn Meinerz (knee), tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), tackle Garrett Bolles (ankle), cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (neck).

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have a relatively minor injury list. They will, however, be without cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs).

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's injury-marred season has seen him miss multiple games. He will likely start on Sunday but has been listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs head-to-head

The Chiefs and Broncos have met 122 times in the NFL. Kansas City leads the all-time head-to-head series 67-55.

The Chiefs and Broncos have alternated long winning streaks against each other over the past decade. Denver won seven straight against Kansas City between 2012 and 2015. Since then, the Chiefs have won 11 straight games against the Broncos.

This is the first of two meetings between the two sides this season.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction

The Chiefs have been erratic and inconsistent on offense this year, while the Broncos have already shown they can thwart an explosive offense when they put up 30 unanswered points against the Dallas Cowboys. An upset could be on the horizon.

Prediction: The Broncos beat the Chiefs with a game-winning field goal.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar