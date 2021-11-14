Broncos vs. Eagles injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Mile High in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Broncos are coming off a huge upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Denver was spectacular on the day, scoring 30 unanswered points through three quarters and a change before Dallas scored 16 in the fourth to make the final score look respectable. It was a massive will for the Broncos as it kept them above .500 and just one game behind division leaders, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost 24-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, all but ending their hopes of a playoff appearance this season. Although Jalen Hurts notching 162 passing yards and another 62 rushing yards, Philadelphia could not avoid defeat last week. The Eagles and rookie head coach Nick Sirianni is building for the future, so they will take the losses in stride and celebrate any victory they can get.

Ahead of their match on Sunday, take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles:

Broncos vs. Eagles injury report

Broncos

Player Position Injury Game Status Garrett Bolles T Ankle Out Bobby Massie T Ankle Out McTelvin Agim DL Knee Questionable Shelby Harris DE Illness Questionable Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee Questionable Tim Patrick WR Knee Questionable Malik Reed OLB Hip Questionable Caden Sterns S Shoulder Questionable Patrick Surtain CB Knee Questionable Dalton Risner G Foot Questionable Mike Purcell RB Hip Questionable Baron Browning ILB Back Questionable

Eagles

Player Position Injury Game Status Josh Sweat DE Concussion Questionable Andre Dillard T Knee Questionable

Broncos vs. Eagles starting lineups

Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon, Andrew Beck | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Cameron Fleming, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Andersen

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Justin Strnad, Stephen Weatherley, Micah Kiser, Jonathon Cooper, | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar