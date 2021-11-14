Broncos vs. Eagles prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Denver Broncos will welcome the reeling Philadelphia Eagles to Colorado on Sunday for their Week 10 matchup.

The Broncos are coming off an emphatic and surprising 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Denver was up 30-0 at one point before a late surge in the fourth quarter saw Dallas reduce the margin of defeat. The Broncos are one game over .500 and will want to build off their massive win last week as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

The Eagles succumbed to a narrow 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Quarterback Jalen Hurts a stellar outing, completing 11 of his 17 pass attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another 62 yards. But it wasn't enough as the Eagles slipped to 3-6 and are almost out of playoff contention.

Victory is imperative for the Broncos to continue on their prowl for a division title, while the Eagles could do with a morale boost as they build for the future.

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting odds

Spreads

Denver Broncos: -1.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Denver Broncos: -135

Philadelphia Eagles: +115

Totals

Denver Broncos: U45.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: O45.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting picks

Neither team has a proficient offense, so expect this to be a low-scoring game. Take the under for this game.

Field goals every quarter at +500 seems like a decent punt, considering teams tend to go for it from 50 yards and beyond at Mile High quite frequently as the high altitude favors kickers.

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles key injuries

Denver Broncos

CB Patrick Surtain (Knee): Questionable

WR Tim Patrick (Knee): Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Josh Sweat (Concussion): Questionable

OT Andre Dillard (Knee): Questionable

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles head-to-head

The two teams have met each other 13 times in the NFL. The Broncos lead the head-to-head series 8-5.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. Philadelphia trounced Denver 51-23.

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

The Eagles are capable of causing an upset, but the Broncos seem competent enough to deal with whatever Philadelphia throws their way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Denver wins by less than 7 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar