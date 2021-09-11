Denver Broncos vs New York Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Denver Broncos and New York Giants will face off in Week One on Sunday. It's an interconference meeting between two teams with playoff hopes internally. The Giants are entering year two with Joe Judge. The Broncos are entering year three with Vic Fangio.

Teddy Bridgewater will be the one to decide the Broncos ceiling in the AFC West. They've had some good rosters since Peyton Manning retired. But they haven't been able to get steady play at quarterback since then. The Giants are in a make-or-break year with Daniel Jones. Saquon Barkley's return should do wonders for their offense. But it all comes down to Jones and the defense.

Denver Broncos at New York Giants injury report

Denver Broncos

The most notable injury to the Broncos is linebacker Bradley Chubb. Chubb is questionable but is their only questionable player. Running back Mike Boone is on injured reserve, along with backup offensive lineman Brett Jones. But primarily, the Broncos are healthy and deep.

New York Giants

After much speculation, Barkley is ready to play Sunday. But the Giants will be down a key player, Evan Engram. Engram has a calf injury that will prevent him from playing. His loss will be felt by Jones. Their top cornerback, Adoree Jackson, is questionable with an ankle injury. John Ross is the most notable name on IR. But the Giants, for the most part, are as healthy as they could've hoped.

Denver Broncos at New York Giants starting lineup

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie

DL - Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones | LB - Bradley Chubb, Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Von Miller | CB - Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II | S - Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton | TE - Kyle Rudolph | OL - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Cowder, Blake Martinez, Oshane Ximines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Darny Holmes | S - Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

