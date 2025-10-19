Broncos vs. Giants prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 7 feat. Jaxson Dart, Courtland Sutton, and more

The Denver Broncos and New York Giants are set to square off in Week 7, and with both teams coming off a remarkable few weeks, the drama is set to be intense. Both Denver and New York have defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, so both teams have reason to be confident heading into the contest. However, there can be only one winner.

Ad

Here's a look at how the game could go and how that may affect things for fantasy football.

Week 7 Broncos vs Giants prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaxson Dart at Philadelphia v New York - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Denver barely survived the winless New York Jets in London, but it was the second game of a two-week trip across the country and then to London. The team is back home and should be somewhat rested. Meanwhile, New York had to travel west across the country, which means they could be taxed heading into Denver's backyard.

Ad

Trending

As such, expect Denver to pull it out behind a perennially great team defense. The team's offense has struggled in recent weeks and is likely to start slow again. However, one or two key turnovers will give the offense the boost it needs to take the lead.

Expect a tight, low-scoring affair in which Jaxson Dart looks closer to the version he showed against the New Orleans Saints when he threw two interceptions.

Ad

Prediction: New York 13, Denver 23

Giants vs Broncos Week 7 fantasy outlook

Courtland Sutton at Denver v Philadelphia - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Ad

Jaxson Dart has been a reliable source of about 20 points per contest. The final score of the game won't reflect a day in which either quarterback dominated, but Dart's legs will net him extra points for fantasy football managers. Expect another day in the high teens for Dart.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver will be honoring the late Demaryius Thomas at the game, per Broncos media in a Saturday post, so it's only fitting for his successor to employ some of the lessons he learned from him against New York. Don't expect a shockingly great game from Courtland Sutton, but Denver's top receiver is likely to score a touchdown early in the contest.

Ad

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Evan Engram was one of the lone offensive bright spots of Bo Nix's offense against the New York Jets in London, earning about ten points. It was the second such performance, suggesting that either Sean Payton or Nix has discovered the tight end, setting him up to be productive once again as a potential starting option, assuming he can get into the endzone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.