Broncos vs Jaguars : Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Denver Broncos in both teams' second game of the season.

The Broncos will play their second game away from Empower Field at Mile High. Last week, the team went to New York and comfortably won against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. 27-13, with the Giants scoring their second touchdown on Garbage Time.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will make their team's debut at home. After shockingly losing to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, the Jags will try to ease things and avoid a 0-2 start in front of their fans at EverBank Field.

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

Denver Broncos

The Broncos' main problem is guard Graham Glasgow. The G did not participate in any training this week, and is considered doubtful for the game. Glasgow stayed in New York after the Giants game because of an irregular heartbeat. Post the medical incident, the team and the player have received good news. Head coach Vic Fangio summarized:

"Everything's come back good on him. All the tests were positive — obviously, you're supposed to say negative, but positive as we view it."

Other Bronco problems include LBs Bradley Chubb (ankle) and Jonas Griffith (back). Chubb was limited in training this past week, while Griffith had a rest day on Wednesday and was LP Thursday and Friday. The Broncos listed both as questionable.

Tight end Noah Fant (knee) participated in all practices and does not carry any injury status for Sunday's game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' problems are all on defense. Cornerback Tre Herndon was DNP on Wednesday and it was LP on Thursday and Friday. Herndon has now been ruled out with a knee injury.

CB Tyson Campbell (calf) was LP Wednesday and Thursday, but the Jaguars elevated him to FP on Friday, and he does not carry an injury status.

Defensive ends Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and Jordan Smith (knee) are both questionable for the clash against the Broncos. Both were LP throughout the week.

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars starting lineups

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow (D), Bobby Massie

DL - Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones | LB - Bradley Chubb, Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Von Miller | CB - Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II | S - Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr | TE - James O'Shaughnessy | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy-Robertson Harris | LB - Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson, Josh Allen | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell | S - Andrew Wingard, Reyshawn Jenkins | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

