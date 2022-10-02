How to watch Broncos vs Raiders tonight? Time, channel & schedule

The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders in this AFC West divisional matchup in Week Four of the 2022 season. Denver is on a two-game winning streak as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11 - 10 at home last week. Quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders are searching for their first win of the season.

Las Vegas has lost by single digits in all three of their games this season, including a two-point loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

Their stellar defense has carried Denver as they've allowed the third-fewest yards in the NFL (754 yards) and are in the top 10 in both passing and rushing defense. Las Vegas, on the offensive side of the ball, has been average at best.

Davante Adams, whom they acquired this offseason from the Green Bay Packers, has just 17 receptions, 189 yards receiving, and three touchdowns.

Las Vegas is a 2.5-point favorite versus Denver. Here are the odds for this matchup:

Team Money Line Point Spread Totals Denver Broncos +120 +2.5 O 45.5 Las Vegas Raiders -145 -2.5 U 45.5

Here's what you need to know about this AFC West game:

What time is Broncos vs. Raiders game tonight in Week 4?

The Broncos and Raiders game will kick off at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, at 4:25 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Broncos vs. Raiders game tonight in Week 4?

The Broncos vs. Raiders game will be broadcast live on CBS.

How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders game tonight in Week 4 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Broncos vs. Raiders game online on the NFL+ app.

Broncos vs. Raiders prediction

The Raiders will be without their wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday afternoon, meaning that Adams and tight end Darren Waller will be the focus for Carr. Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense need to match the level of their defense, at least.

Prediction: The Broncos win this game late with a field goal.

