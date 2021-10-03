Broncos vs Ravens Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos is of huge importance to both teams. Their playoff aspirations are on the line in this matchup.
The Broncos remain undefeated with new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who's been playing some of the best football of his life. It's worth noting, however, that Denver has not faced many strong opponents until now. The Ravens are going to be much better than any other team they've faced so far.
For the Ravens, it's an opportunity to show that last week was more of an aberration than anything. The team won their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, but they needed an NFL record from kicker Justin Tucker to do so.
Now, with several defensive players back from the COVID-19 list and with Lamar Jackson slated to play after not participating in practice with a back injury, they should be at their best once again.
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens
Match Details
Fixture - Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season
Date & Time - Sunday, October 3 2021, 4:25 PM EST
Venue - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds
Spreads
Broncos: +1 (-108)
Ravens: -1 (-112)
Moneyline
Broncos: +100
Ravens: -118
Totals
Broncos: u44.5 (-106)
Ravens: o44.5 (-114)
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Picks
The odds say this is a 50/50 game, even though the line gives the Ravens just a small margin of victory. Both teams have been affected by injuries and both had problems during the first three weeks. Plus, it's difficult to know how Teddy Bridgewater will perform against better teams, so just avoid any spread pick here.
However, the over/under line at 44.5 seems juicy, especially with the big play potential for this Ravens' offense. This game could possibly become a shootout. A
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Key Injuries
The Broncos could miss some important starters this week. Graham Glasgow's absence from the 53-man roster has been confirmed. The list of questionable players includes running back Melvin Gordon and guard Dalton Risner. If they are out, the offense may possibly have major problems.
On defense, Shelby Harris and Dre'Mont Jones should play, but they are nursing injuries as well and will not be 100%.
Many of the Ravens' defensive players returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. There are only two confirmed absences for this week's game. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe remains sidelined with a back/hip injury, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also slated to miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Head-to-Head
The Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens have played 14 times, with the Ravens leading the series 8-6. The last time these two teams played seems like a time warp, where Joe Flacco started for the Ravens and Case Keenum played quarterback for the Broncos. Baltimore won that game 27-14.
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction
With two playoff contenders facing each other after a great start to the season, this is indeed one of the best matchups of the season.
This will be the week where we discover how good the Broncos are. This is a solid team that has played at a high level on both sides of the ball, and while the opponents were not exactly Super Bowl contenders, the Broncos dominated everything that was in their way. Expect them to repeat against Baltimore.
Prediction: Broncos win in an effort led by rookie Javonte Williams, who will surpass 100 rushing yards and score at least one touchdown.