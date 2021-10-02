Broncos vs Ravens: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos is of huge importance to both teams. Their playoff aspirations are on the line in this matchup.

The Broncos remain undefeated with new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who's been playing some of the best football of his life. It's worth noting, however, that Denver has not faced many strong opponents until now. The Ravens are going to be much better than any other team they've faced so far.

For the Ravens, it's an opportunity to show that last week was more of an accident than anything. The team won their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, but they needed an NFL record to do so. Now, with their defensive players back from the COVID-19 list and with Lamar Jackson slated to play, they should be at their best again.

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Ravens activate DL Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from Reserve/Covid-19 list. All three missed Sunday’s game in Detroit after being close contacts. They should be ready to play vs Broncos. Ravens activate DL Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from Reserve/Covid-19 list. All three missed Sunday’s game in Detroit after being close contacts. They should be ready to play vs Broncos.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos injury report

Baltimore Ravens

Most of the Ravens' defensive players returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. There are only two confirmed absences for this week's game.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe remains sidelined with a back/hip injury. He hasn't practiced over the whole week and the Ravens have confirmed that he will be out for the contest against the Broncos.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also slated to miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. He did not practice all week.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos, meanwhile, could be missing some important starters this week. Graham Glasgow's absence from the 53-man roster has been confirmed. The right guard has been through a slew of injuries and health problems this year.

The list of questionable players, however, is big. Melvin Gordon and Dalton Risner will be game-time decisions. If they are out, the offense will have a major problem. On defense, Shelby Harris and Dre'Mont Jones should play, but they are nursing injuries as well and will not be 100%.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos starting lineups

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Ty'Son Williams, Patrick Ricard | WR - Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Broderick Washington, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Justin Houston, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Odafe Oweh | CB - Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garret Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Netane Muti, Calvin Anderson

Sayre Bedinger @SayreBedinger Some extended time on task for Netane Muti/Quinn Meinerz in place of Graham Glasgow at the RG position could be beneficial in the long term for the Broncos.



Not sure if Glasgow is playing hurt in this game, but these three plays are unacceptable from an $11M/year guard. Some extended time on task for Netane Muti/Quinn Meinerz in place of Graham Glasgow at the RG position could be beneficial in the long term for the Broncos.



Not sure if Glasgow is playing hurt in this game, but these three plays are unacceptable from an $11M/year guard. https://t.co/L6AlWYwQt7

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Von Miller, Alexander Johnson, Justin Strnad, Jonathon Cooper | CB - Kyle Fuller, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

