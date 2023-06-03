“Brotherhood move” – Patrick Mahomes’ new $140 sneaker has fans smelling conspiracy with Kanye's Yeezys

Patrick Mahomes recently took to Instagram to flaunt his new Adidas Venom Slinger sneakers, which are priced at a reasonable $140. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback uploaded a stylish picture of himself wearing the newly released orange-colored footwear.

However, fans on social media were quick to suggest that there was a conspiracy amid the release of Mahomes' new sneakers.

Incidentally, Mahomes' new shoes were released just a day after Adidas dropped their $75 million case against rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West.

The sports apparel brand had cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after the rapper's controversial anti-semitic comments. However, Adidas decided to put Ye's Yeezy brand shoes back on sale on Wednesday.

The timing of the decision drew mixed reactions from fans on social media. One wrote:

"So they knock Yeez down and you step in? Brotherhood move lol"

Another added:

"Bro ran so well in that Super Bowl play, he thinks he’s an RB now."

Fans react to the release of Mahomes' new sneakers

Here are some more interesting reactions:

Fans react to the release of Mahomes' new shoes

Patrick Mahomes' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl success last season. The quarterback ended the regular season with a staggering 5,250 yards on 435 pass completions and 41 touchdowns, helping the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In the divisional round, Kansas City took down the Jacksonville Jaguars as Mahomes put up 195 yards on 22 passes and two touchdowns. He then guided the Chiefs past the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game by throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes recorded 181 yards and three touchdowns on 21 passes as Kansas City won 38-35 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Mahomes now has two Super Bowl rings to his name, but it's safe to say that the 27-year-old only wants the Chiefs to build on their dynasty for the long haul.

