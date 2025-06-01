Browns post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualty ft. David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns formally began their offseason training with organized team activities this week. Their summer training camp comes next. That does not, however, imply that the team's roster for 2025 is finalized, as some players are still anticipated to be cut.

Here, we've examined a few players that are on the Browns' roster and have a good possibility of leaving after June 1 by trade or release.

Potential post-June 1 cut candidates for Cleveland Browns

#1 - David Njoku (tight end)

David Njoku has served as one of the primary targets for quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past few seasons, but that is about to change this year as Watson is unlikely to play at all. Also, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to be the primary target in the Browns offense this year, irrespective of who starts at quarterback.

Njoku's second contract with Cleveland is set to expire after this season. And Harold Fannin Jr. was selected by the organization in the third round of the draft as part of a probable transition plan.

The Browns may decide to trade or release Njoku since he will turn 29 this season and his output declined last year.

#2 - Kenny Pickett (quarterback)

Despite the fact that Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play this season, the Cleveland Browns are unlikely to cut him, given the terms of his contract.

The Browns have four quarterbacks outside of Watson heading into the season, though it's unlikely they would start the campaign with them all. Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are likely to be on the team for the foreseeable future because they are recent draft selections with cheap rookie contracts.

The Browns may have to decide between Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. However, Flacco led Cleveland to the playoffs in 2023. That, together with his wealth of NFL experience and relationship with Browns supporters means the team could decide to cut Pickett instead.

#3 - Greg Newsome II (cornerback)

Greg Newsome was a major absentee in the Cleveland Browns organized team activities this week. The star cornerback has been the subject of trade rumors for the past year and is approaching the last year of his contract this season.

Even though these exercises were completely optional, it's interesting that Newsome didn't show up, especially after his lackluster 2024 campaign.

Both Martin Emerson Jr. and Newsome are scheduled to become free agents next offseason, and the Browns are anticipated to decide whether to retain one of them. Since Emerson will probably be less expensive than Newsome, the team will probably choose to keep him.

#4 - Ogbo Okoronkwo (defensive end)

One of the most straightforward contracts for Cleveland to get rid of is that of Ogbo Okoronkwo. He may become a salary cap victim if the Browns need to restructure other contracts, particularly as the team could save $3 million by classifying him as a post-June 1 cut.

#5 - Joel Bitonio (guard)

Joel Bitonio has been named to seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pros since being selected by the Browns in 2014. But at 33, he has started to show obvious signs of decline, and with just one year left on his contract, he is definitely a candidate for a cut after June 1.

The Browns would save more than $8 million if Bitonio were cut after June 1.

