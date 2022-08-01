Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns QB banned for six games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games. This decision comes following his disciplinary hearing that took place last month. Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down the suspension, informing both the NFL and NFLPA of her decision.

Both parties mutually chose Robinson. She is a former United States District Court Judge in Delaware for over two decades. It was her job to oversee the disciplinary hearing and give a ruling on whether Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Something else to note: he wasn't fined for his actions. He was only given the suspension. The Browns quarterback was represented by attorneys Rusty Hardin and Jeffrey Kessler throughout the hearings.

Per sources, Robinson said the quarterback's pattern of behavior was "egregious.” She went on to say the behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct."

All 24 women are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. The attorney previously filed civil lawsuits against the quarterback for alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The quarterback was traded to Cleveland in a major deal with the Houston Texans this offseason in March.

According to a report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, he met with, at least, over 60 different women between 2019 and 2021. This number includes the over two dozen women who filed lawsuits against him.

Buzbee also filed lawsuits against the Houston Texans organization in connection with their former quarterback's actions. However, the NFL suspension of the quarterback may not be over just yet.

Watson or the league could appeal the decision, and Commissioner Roger Goodell would hear the appeal. The commissioner could hand out a more extensive suspension, if he does hear an appeal.

What games will Watson miss in this 2022 season?

From a football perspective, he'll miss the following games for the Browns:

September 11: @Carolina Panthers

September 18: vs. New York Jets

Spetember 22: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

October 2nd: @ Atlanta Falcons

October 9th: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

October 16th: vs. New England Patriots

He'll be eligible to play for the team in their October 23rd matchup on the road versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Without question, this verdict has NFL fans divided. We'll have to wait and see if the league appeals the ruling.

