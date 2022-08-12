NFL Rumors: Browns see Jimmy Garoppolo as perfect Deshaun Watson replacement

The 2022 NFL season is almost here and the Cleveland Browns still find themselves with a lot of questions. The most important one is whether they will have the services of their quarterback Deshaun Watson during the course of the season.

Watson has been handed a six-match ban following allegations of sexual assault by nearly two dozen massage therapists. However, the NFL has appealed that decision and the quarterback may have to sit out the entire season.

According to multiple sources around the league, such as Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot, if Watson's six-game suspension is increased, they could go after San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been basically on the trade market the entire off-season. He wasn't able to be traded for most of the off-season because he was deemed unfit to pass a physical as he was recovering from a busted up shoulder.

Following successful shoulder surgery this off-season on his throwing arm, he has been recovering and has been throwing for a few weeks.

Now that Jimmy G is able to perform on the field, a trade is expected to happen soon with him being able to pass a physical.

If the 49ers can't find a trade partner, they are expected to release Garoppolo so he can freely sign with another team to compete as they are fully committed to the second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

As of right now, the Browns are prepared to head into the season with Jacoby Brissett as the starter for the first six games of Watson's suspension, but could add Jimmy Garoppolo as well.

Why Cleveland Browns may need Jimmy Garoppolo

es.pn/3JHLEzE More on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying Tuesday that the league is seeking a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were “egregious” and “predatory behavior”, via @Jeff_Legwold More on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying Tuesday that the league is seeking a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were “egregious” and “predatory behavior”, via @Jeff_Legwold:es.pn/3JHLEzE

Following the 2021 season, the Browns decided that they needed to make a major move at the quarterback position and needed an upgrade.

Cleveland was aggressive in their pursuit of a quarterback by acquiring All-Pro Deshaun Watson and the Texans' 2024 sixth-round draft pick. This was in exchange for the Browns' first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as the Browns' third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.

The Browns also gave Watson the highest-guaranteed contract in NFL history upon signing with them, with a 5-year $230 million deal. They did this knowing that he could be suspended for the entire season.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Deshaun Watson got $230 million fully guaranteed. Kyler Murray fell far short of that number. The likely reason is the funding rule, and the possibility that plenty of owners simply can't afford to put that much future pay into escrow. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjzH Deshaun Watson got $230 million fully guaranteed. Kyler Murray fell far short of that number. The likely reason is the funding rule, and the possibility that plenty of owners simply can't afford to put that much future pay into escrow. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjzH

On August 1st, it was announced that Watson will be facing a six-game suspension to start the season as a result of his sexual-harassment allegations.

While he was suspended for just six games, many, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, think that he should have received a harsher punishment.

The league is currently seeking a longer suspension for Watson due to his "egregious" and "predatory behavior."

