"Goodbye from a lifetime fan" - Browns supporters drop fandom after team traded for Deshaun Watson 

Some Cleveland Browns fans are deciding to stop supporting the team after the decision to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This Twitter user stated:

"@Browns You traded for and signed Watson to the highest contract ever. He has 22 sexual assault charges on him. You do not care about woman and I'll never support your team ever again. Goodbye from a lifetime fan!"

Rhiannon Rinaudo @RinaudoRhiannon @Browns You traded for and signed Watson to the highest contract ever. He has 22 sexual assault charges on him. You do not care about woman and I'll never support your team ever again. Goodbye from a lifetime fan!

Writer Rohan Nadkarni tweeted his dissatisfaction with the team's decision to disregard Watson's moral transgressions to prioritize on-field performance.

Rohan Nadkarni @RohanNadkarni Nobody had to trade for Deshaun Watson. No team had to prioritize theoretical wins over nearly two dozen accounts of sexual misconduct. There was no reason this had to be an inevitability. It shouldn't take a suspension. Watson escaping even a modicum of accountability is gross.

This Twitter user stated that they were looking for a new team to support. They asked Cincinnati Bengals fans for permission to switch over.

Another Twitter user believes the team shouldn't sacrifice their moral values for a better on-field product.

Co-host of the FanDuel Unsportsmanlike Conduct podcast Gabb Goudy asserted her disgust, highlighting the fact that some are making light of the trauma his victims endured.

gabb goudy @gabbgoudy making SA jokes to the women of browns twitter shows you truly do not care about the trauma these women endured. stop using this as a ploy to also harass women.

This Twitter user said the organization would have a tough time justifying the move to their female fan base.

Charlene A. Coughlin @cacoughlin I want to understand how the #Browns front office will explain this conversation with Watson to their female fan base.

CEO Laura Drew Freund noted that she wouldn't be able to support someone capable of such heinous crimes, regardless of his talent level.

Another Twitter user stated their distaste for the move.

BrownsFanGirl @BrownsFanGurl Not happy about this one bit #Browns fam. I may need to up my Prozac after this news.

This Twitter user mentioned his disappointment with the organization, advocating for a change in ownership.

DarmanORC @DarmanORC Being a #Browns fan sucks right now. Really wish the Haslams would sell and stay the hell away from our city. A majority of this dysfunction over the past decade is absolutely their fault. They don't let coaches coach and GMs manage, and if they do it's only for a season at most.

Another Twitter user noted they were boycotting the team on the basis that they discarded their loyal quarterback in favor of a QB with questionable moral values.

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 🇺🇦 @BraydenOKCLE No longer a #Browns fan because they 1) hired a serial rapist for a QB & 2) treated the QB that pulled them from the 10th level of hell to the playoffs like absolute garbage. That is all.

Cleveland Browns Trading for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

The Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract. This amounts to an average yearly salary of $46 million.

In 2022, he'll earn a base salary of $1,035,000 and a signing bonus of $45 million while carrying a cap hit of $10,035,000.

In 2020, the last season he took the field, he threw for 4,823 yards while recording 33 touchdowns. While the talent is there, many believe he should be held accountable for his alleged transgressions

The 26-year-old still faces civil lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, didn't indict him on criminal charges.

