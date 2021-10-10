Browns vs Chargers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Week 5 features a battle between two of the most promising young teams in the NFL. The 3-1 Cleveland Browns face the 3-1 Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns are 3-1, but Baker Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He hasn't been the same since suffering the injury in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have benefited from being healthier and better coached than in past seasons. Justin Herbert is a rising star in the NFL in his second season.

The defense is making plays with Joey Bosa and Derwin James playing at elite levels. The injury report matters a lot for this game due to how banged up the Browns are.

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Cleveland Browns

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Greg Newsome II Cornerback Calf DNP DNP Out Myles Garrett Defensive End Knee/Ankle DNP LP Questionable Jack Conklin Offensive Tackle Knee LP LP Questionable JC Tretter Center Knee/Back DNP DNP Questionable David Njoku Tight End Knee DNP DNP Questionable Denzel Ward Cornerback Neck DNP LP Questionable Takkarist McKinley Defensive End Ankle/Knee DNP DNP Questionable Troy Hill Cornerback Toe DNP LP Questionable Jadeveon Clowney Defensive End Elbow DNP DNP Questionable Tony Fields II Linebacker Shoulder LP LP Questionable Malcolm Smith Linebacker Abdomen DNP DNP Questionable Jedrick Wills Jr. Offensive Tackle Ankle DNP DNP Questionable Chris Hubbard Offensive Tackle Triceps LP DNP Questionable

The Browns injury report is nightmarishly long. It's only the fifth week of the season, and it's not a good thing having as many injuries as the Browns do.

Greg Newsome II being ruled out is a big blow to the secondary as he's been arguably their best cornerback. Denzel Ward and Troy Hill being questionable is concerning as well.

Wills is the offensive lineman in danger of missing Week 5 the most. Conklin and Tretter have been on the injury list for multiple weeks but haven't missed a game.

Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett are critical to the Browns' chances of winning Week 5. Garrett leads the NFL in sacks, and Clowney has played very well opposite him.

Los Angeles Chargers

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Justin Jackson Running Back Groin LP DNP Questionable

The Chargers are entering Week 5 healthy. Justin Jackson is questionable with a groin injury, but everyone else who was injured last week fully practiced on Thursday. Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Chris Harris Jr. and Derwin James were all full participants on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers starting lineups

Cleveland Browns

Quarterback - Baker Mayfield | Running Back - Nick Chubb | Wide Receiver - Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones | Tight End - Austin Hooper | Offensive Line - James Hudson III, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

Defensive Line - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | Linebacker - Mack Wilson, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki | Cornerback - Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill | Safety - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrson Jr. | Kicker - Chase McLaughlin | Punter - Jamie Gillan

Los Angeles Chargers

Also Read

Quarterback - Justin Herbert | Running Back - Austin Ekeler | Wide Receiver - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton | Tight End - Jared Cook | Offensive Line - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

Defensive Line - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Christian Covington | Linebacker - Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | Cornerback - Chris Harris Jr., Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. | Safety - Nasir Adderley, Derwin James Jr. | Kicker - Tristan Vizcaino | Punter - Ty Long

Edited by LeRon Haire