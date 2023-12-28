Browns vs Jets Inactives: Who is out for Week 17’s TNF showdown?

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets battle to open Week 17 as Kevin Stefanski's team has a shot at punching their ticket to the postseason with a win.

As for the Jets, it has been a season to forget as all hope for a Super Bowl went out the window four plays into their Week 1 clash against the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns are on a three-game winning streak, while the Jets bounced back from their loss to the Miami Dolphins with a 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders.

Both teams come into this one in winning form, but who will be suiting up to get Week 17 underway?

NFL inactives today for Browns vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns:

Dustin Hopkins - Out

Anthony Walker - Out

Marquise Goodwin - Questionable

Juan Thornhill - Questionable

Amari Cooper - Questionable

New York Jets:

Zach Wilson - Out

Jeremy Ruckert - Out

Greg Zuerlein - Questionable

Allen Lazard - Questionable

Israel Abanikanda - Questionable

So, both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries, which is usually the way at this time of the season.

The Browns will hope that Amari Cooper is good to go after his efforts last week, while the Jets have a host of offensive weapons with a question mark hanging over them.

Who should you start today for Browns vs. Jets?

Players you could start for your fantasy team include Joe Flacco, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

With Cleveland sitting at 10-5 as Flacco has rattled off three straight wins to have his team positioned nicely for a playoff berth, they are playing some good football and will be looking for that to continue against the Jets.

Being at home, Cleveland is the favorite to win their 11th game of the season and secure passage to the postseason, which is some achievement considering Flacco has come from nowhere to be the starter and has played well from the outset.

As for the Jets, they are looking to salvage something from a season that promised so much, and sitting at 6-9, they have a chance to play spoiler to Cleveland's playoff push.

It will be challenging, as the Jets have been inconsistent offensively of late, but they hope to put it together on the road and win their seventh game of the year.