Browns vs Texans: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The Browns showed what they were made of against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. They ran the ball, had a bag full of trick plays, and were aggressive. Although they weren't victorious, it was a promising performance.

The Texans recorded an emphatic win in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ran the ball a jaw-dropping 41 times and still scored 37 points. Coming into the season, the Texans didn't have high expectations.

But Tyrod Taylor had an impressive showing through the air and on the ground. This could be a closer game than expected.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns injury report

Houston Texans

The Texans will enter Sunday relatively healthy. Pharaoh Brown is questionable with ankle and shoulder injuries. He had four catches for 67 yards in Week 1.

The other player that's questionable is linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. He has an undisclosed illness. Deshaun Watson is out, and that will be the case until his legal situation is resolved. Otherwise, their injured players are on injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns aren't so lucky on the injury front. They have an extensive injury list ahead of the game. Two starting offensive linemen, JC Tretter and Jedrick Wills Jr., are questionable with knee and ankle injuries. Wills' injury looked bad when it happened, so it wouldn't be surprising if he were ruled out. Unfortunately for them, backup tackle Chris Hubbard is out with a triceps injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. is also out while he continues to work his way back from his torn ACL. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback Troy Hill has injuries to his hamstring and foot that have him labeled questionable. Finally, guard Michael Dunn is questionable with a back injury.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Browns ruled out Chris Hubbard and Odell Beckham Jr. Questionable: Jedrick Wills, Michael Dunn, Anthony Schwartz and JC Tretter Browns ruled out Chris Hubbard and Odell Beckham Jr. Questionable: Jedrick Wills, Michael Dunn, Anthony Schwartz and JC Tretter

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns starting lineups

Houston Texans

QB - Tyrod Taylor | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Danny Amendola | TE - Pharoah Brown | OL - Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck

DL - Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jordan Jenkins | LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Joe Thomas | CB - Vernon Hargreaves III, Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King II | S - Justin Reid, Eric Murray | K - Joey Slye | P - Cameron Johnston

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landey, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - James Hudson III, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

