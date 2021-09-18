Browns vs Texans Prediction, Odds, and Picks - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Cleveland Browns will face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The Browns began the season with a narrow 33-29 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Texans were one of the surprise teams in the league in Week 1. They mauled the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 and spoiled Trevor Lawrence's debut.

Browns vs. Texans Match Details

Houston Texans (1-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Sunday, Sept 19, 1:00 PM ET

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH.

Browns vs. Texans betting odds

Field Yates @FieldYates The Browns are currently 12.5-point favorites over the Texans for their game on Sunday.



If that line holds, it'll be the largest amount the Browns have been favored by in a game since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999. The Browns are currently 12.5-point favorites over the Texans for their game on Sunday.



If that line holds, it'll be the largest amount the Browns have been favored by in a game since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

The Browns will enter the game as heavy favorites. This is due to their performance against their the Chiefs. The Browns' spread has risen to 13.0. The money line for Cleveland is set at -700.

Meanwhile, the Texans are huge underdogs at -13.0. This is despite their 16-point win over the Jaguars where they showed tremendous spirit. The money line is set at +475 for the Texans for Week 2.

Browns vs. Texans Picks

The Browns should rebound with a victory after failing to seal the deal in Week 1. They were as aggressive in their play-calling as any team in the NFL. Their front seven made plays, and the run game was dominant in the first half. Ultimately, this team is too talented and deep to lose two straight games.

The Texans will look to show they're no pushovers in this contest. The odds view them as underdogs and they can use that as motivation. Tyrod Taylor played tremendously well last week and could cause issues for the Browns with his legs. But it won't be enough as the talent on the other side will win out.

Browns vs. Texans Key Injuries

Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. (ACL) out

Chris Hubbard (triceps) out

Troy Hill (hamstring, knee) questionable

Jedrick WIlls Jr (ankle) questionable

JC Tretter (knee) questionable

Texans

Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) questionable

Pharaoh Brown (ankle/shoulder) questionable

Browns vs. Texans Head to Head

The Texans have enjoyed plenty of success against the Browns in their head-to-head matchups. Overall, the Texans lead the series 7-4. The Texans have won four of their last five matchups, with the Browns winning their most recent game. Oddly enough, the last three Texans' wins have come by 16 points, and the one before that, they won by 18.

Browns vs. Texans Prediction

The Texans will put up a good fight to keep the game closer than the odds say. Both teams like to run the ball as much as anyone in the NFL, so it'll likely be an organized game. When it comes to making explosive plays, that's where the Browns have the edge.

Also Read

The Browns and Texans will continue each fall to 1-1 after the game concludes.

Prediction: The Texans will be competitive all night long but the Browns will emerge victorious by a scoreline of 30-23.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar