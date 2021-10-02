×
Browns vs Vikings: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings in 2013
Modified Oct 02, 2021 10:28 PM IST
How will the Cleveland Browns follow up allowing one net passing yard in Week 3? Their defense will face a sterner test against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Browns' defense had nine sacks last week, while Myles Garrett contributed 4.5 of them. But they won't have it as easy against the Vikings.

Through three games, the Vikings are 1-2 but could be 2-1 or 3-0 if they had some luck on their side. Cousins is playing like a top-five quarterback and has eight touchdowns and zero turnovers. The Vikings will have home-field advantage in what should be a highly competitive game.

Kirk Cousins 2021:

1) 36/49, 351 yd, 2 TD/0 Int
2) 22/32, 244 yd, 3 TD/0 Int
3) 30/38, 323 yd, 3 TD/0 Int

Season Stats:
74% comp, 918 yd, 8-0 TD/Int

Kirk is playing phenomenal football
#NFL #FantasyFootball @Vikings

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report

Cleveland Browns

The Browns will play without first-round rookie starter Greg Newsome II at cornerback. Three starting offensive linemen are questionable, but they played last week despite being questionable. Jack Conklin, JC Tretter and Jedrick Wills Jr. are part of the NFL's best offensive line through three weeks. Finally, linebacker Sione Takitaki is questionable.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings vs Browns Thurs Injury Report:
Vikings:

Breeland, Ellefson, Boyd, Smith-Marsette DNP
Alexander missed practice due to personal reasons
Conklin, Barr & Cook were all LP

Browns:
LT Wills, C Tretter, CB Newsome DNP
RT Conklin, OT Hubbard & LB Takitaki were LP https://t.co/NYySvz7YkS

The Vikings have a laundry list of questionable players. It starts with Dalvin Cook, who's questionable with an ankle injury. On defense, Anthony Barr (knee), Bashaud Breeland (illness), and Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder) are also questionable. Tight end Tyler Conklin and kicker Greg Joseph round out the questionable list.

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineups

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DE - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Troy Hill, Greedy Williams | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

Minnesota Vikings

Also Read

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Olisaemeka Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DE - Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, D.J. Wonnum | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackenzie Alexander | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

