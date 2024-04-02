Bryce Huff Eagles contract: How much is LB earning in Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia Eagles have added linebacker Bryce Huff to their roster. The Memphis alum will join the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $51,100,000.

This development comes after Huff's stellar four-year stint with the New York Jets. He will get a $16,125,000 signing bonus, and $34,000,000 is guaranteed at signing, and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

How much has Bryce Huff earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Bryce Huff has earned $6,415,111 in his four-year NFL career. The Memphis product was an undrafted free agent coming into the league, and he was signed by the Jets after the 2020 Draft.

Huff's signing turned out to be an inspired one by the Jets front office, as the two-time second-team All-AAC selection made the 53-man roster as a rookie. He was an undisputed starter in year two, and his influence has since risen in the league.

What does Bryce Huff bring to the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the softest underbellies in the NFL last season, and this led to numerous defeats. The Eagles went from being Super Bowl finalists in 2023 to being dumped out of the playoffs in the wildcard round in 2024.

Their woes can be attributed to a lot of factors, and their leaky defense is high on the list. Adding Bryce Huff should go a long way in changing the ailing defensive culture in Philadelphia.

Huff is a linebacker who was counted out even before entering the NFL. However, due to his tenacious attitude, he earned a spot on one of the best defenses in the league. The 25-year-old later became an undisputed starter with the Jets, and his play was lauded among league circles. Former undrafted free agent signings are known to play with a chip on their shoulder, and Huff certainly played with that chip during his excellent four-year spell with the Jets.

It's now up to Nick Sirianni to utilize Huff's talents and put him on a player development plan to improve the less refined areas of his game.