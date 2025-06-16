Bryce Perkins landing spots: 5 best NFL fits for 2025 UFL MVP feat. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2025 UFL season came to a close on the weekend as quarterback Bryce Perkins was named MVP.

Perkins went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft as he ended his college career at Virginia. The quarterback ended up playing with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 until 2022 and was on the Rams' Super Bowl-winning roster.

After winning the UFL MVP, Perkins could find himself back in the NFL, and here are five teams that are the best fits for him.

5 best NFL fits for Bryce Perkins

#1, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, but Bryce Perkins makes a lot of sense for them.

Currently, the Buccaneers' backup quarterback is Kyle Trask, and Michael Pratt is the third-stringer. Tampa Bay could upgrade its quarterback room, and Perkins would be a solid backup for Mayfield and add some competition to training camp.

#2, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones competing for the starting job, while Riley Leonard will be the third-stringer.

However, Richardson is dealing with an injury, and if he is out for an extended time, Indianapolis will need to add a veteran to backup Jones. The Colts would be wise to redshirt Leonard this season, so signing Perkins makes sense.

Perkins would be able to be a veteran in the room behind Jones, and someone Leonard can also learn from.

#3, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders could be a fit for Byrce Perkins - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith this offseason and now have Aidan O'Connell as their backup. But O'Connell's name has come up in trade talks and could be moved.

If Las Vegas does trade O'Connell, the Raiders should sign Perkins to back up Smith. He'd be a good backup quarterback for the Raiders as he can be a dual-threat QB and give a different look than Smith.

#4, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room is a mess, and they would give Bryce Perkins the best chance to start.

The Sants have Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener as their three quarterbacks. Perkins could come in and compete for the starting job. If he wants the best chance at playing time, the Saints make a lot of sense.

#5, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a fit if the team thinks Bryce Perkins is an upgrade over Nick Mullens.

The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback, and Mullens is the backup. But, Jacksonville could sign Perkins to create a competition for the backup QB job.

