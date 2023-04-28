Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson featured on un-aired season of "QB1: Beyond The Lights"

Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson heard their names called in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Their NFL careers are taking shape and the world will see what they have got to offer on the big stage when the season kicks off in September.

However, fans could have had an even closer look at the two QBs in their college years on the television series "QB1: Beyond the Lights."

This is one of NFL and college football fans' favorite shows. The documentary focuses on three quarterbacks (often from different backgrounds) as they approach college football in the senior season of their careers.

A total of nine quarterbacks have featured in the series so far in its three seasons. Most notable among them is the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields. However, it was revealed by Complex Network that 2023's first- and fourth-overall draft picks, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, once appeared in an unaired version of the documentary.

This, without a doubt, is a mind-blowing revelation for the NFL world. Fans would have gotten to see and learn about the two future top draft picks a long time ago. For unknown reasons, that wasn't to be, but the show evidently missed out on what could have boosted its future viewership and marketability.

Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson's high school careers

Both Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson had brilliant careers during their high school days.

The two quarterbacks were among the top-rated players in their class. Also, in a very habitual manner for the television series, the two signal-callers came from very different backgrounds.

Although he was born in Philadelphia, Bryce Young grew up in Pasadena, California. He started his high school career at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles before transferring to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana for his last two years of high school football.

Young recorded a total of 13,520 passing yards and 152 touchdowns at high school. He was deservedly ranked the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect and second overall recruit.

Anthony Richardson, on the other hand, attended Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida. His dual-threat attributes have been evident since he was a schoolboy.

Richardson threw for 4,633 yards and 37 touchdowns in high school. The quarterback also rushed for 1,633 yards and 41 touchdowns. Like Bryce Young, he was also highly recruited but eventually committed to the University of Florida.

A big miss for "QB1: Beyond The Lights"

What could have been the best edition of the show never saw the light of day. We are definitely at a time when the internal team at Netflix will ask themselves why that decision was made.

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Of the nine quarterbacks that have featured on the TV show, only two have made it to the NFL.

Justin Fields was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and he is the only one to have merited a Heisman Trophy nomination. Tate Martell is the only other player to have found his way to the NFL. He was selected as the 167th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

An edition that featured Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson (who were top prospects in high school with loads of touchdowns) would have been the biggest hit and the most talked about. It would give the show the honor of having once featured the first and third overall picks.

The two quarterbacks recorded over 200 touchdowns put together in high school. This is more than any other edition.

