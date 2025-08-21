Bryce Young fantasy outlook 2025: Can Panthers QB lead you to promise land this year?

The Carolina Panthers used their first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. After a disastrous first year and a half in the NFL, one where he lost his starting role to veteran Andy Dalton, Young had a strong end of season last year. In his last ten games played in 2024, Young averaged 210.4 passing yards per game, amassing 15 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions in the process.

In fantasy football, Young has career PPR (points per reception) finishes of the QB23 position in 2023 (10.40 points per game) and the QB20 position in 2024 (14.57 points per game).

Although these stat lines are not too promising for fantasy football purposes, 2025 may be the time to target the Carolina QB in your league. At the current time, Fantasy Pros is projecting Bryce Young as the QB22 and the No. 135 overall player available this year. This ranking would likely result in Young being taken in the final few rounds of your fantasy football draft this summer.

Bryce Young 2025 fantasy football outlook after strong end of season last year

While it may be too early to select Bryce Young as your team's QB1 this year, 2025 could be the perfect time to select the talented former No. 1 overall pick as your QB2. Young showed major growth and development as the season progressed last year and the Panthers added star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April.

As a result, Young enters the best offensive situation of his career in 2025, something that should see him continue to develop into a star in the league. Although his professional career may not have started as many would have hoped, Young is extremely accurate, has a major arm, has strong decision making, and is mobile with the football as well.

Young is being selected as a high-end QB3 in fantasy football this year, but this could be a steal given his top talent and the drastically improved situation around him in Carolina. This combination makes Young a solid QB2 with low-end QB1 upside if everything comes together in his third year in the NFL in 2025.

