Bryce Young injury update: Latest on Panthers QB for Fantasy Football Week 3

Bryce Young has endured a difficult start to life in the NFL. Across two games, the Carolina Panthers quarterback has recorded 299 yards and two touchdowns on 41 passes while throwing two interceptions.

Young hasn't led the Panthers to a win this season but he remains a popular fantasy pick. However, some fantasy managers are in doubt over whether to start the rookie quarterback in Week 3 amid his recent injury woes.

Bryce Young's injury update

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

Young was held out of the Panthers' practice session on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Moreover, reports have suggested that the 22-year-old could miss the Week 3 clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Expand Tweet

Carolina head coach Frank Reich did not specify when Young picked up his injury. The rookie was able to finish the game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Nonetheless, Young did take part in some mental reps on Wednesday. Reich spoke to reporters and said:

"We'll see how he (Young) is tomorrow. He was out there locked in on every call like he was under center. So he's getting ready to play, whether it's this week or whenever because every rep is important."

Since there are doubts about Young playing in Week 3, fantasy fans should avoid picking him.

What happened to Bryce Young?

It's unclear as to when Young picked up his ankle injury. He threw for 153 yards and one touchdown on 22 passes in Carolina's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

He was sacked four times against New Orleans but the Panthers are unable to point out when Young suffered the damage to his ankle.

When will Bryce Young return?

Young is currently listed as questionable on the Panthers' roster. The team has not officially confirmed when he will return to action.

Fortunately, Young's ankle injury isn't considered too serious. The Panthers will be hoping that he returns sooner rather than later.

Who is Bryce Young's backup?

If Young is unable to play in Week 3, Panthers head coach Frank Reich has said that veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 24. Carolina also added quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad on Wednesday.

The Panthers are currently 0-2, having lost to the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. They'll be eager to get their first win of the season this weekend.