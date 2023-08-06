Bryce Young left ‘frustrated’ after poor display from teammates during training camp: Report 

Bryce Young was drafted with the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft. The franchise traded away a plethora of assets including star receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to get the first overall pick.

So far the former Alabama quarterback hasn't set a foot wrong and has been declared as the Week 1 starting quarterback by the franchise. However, recently, Young was left frustrated by a poor day in training camp by the team.

As per reports, Young completed just 7/15 passes on a day where collectively the Carolina Panthers' offensive players made multiple mistakes including pre-snap penalties.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Young said as per ESPN's David Newton:

"As a competitor ... we all get frustrated,'' Young said. "But we have to do a better job of bringing stuff back and really stepping back and making sure that even if it's not our day, for one period or one play, we're able to flip the script."

"We didn't do a good enough job of that today. But that's what training camp is for.''

Hopefully, both Bryce Young and the other Panthers players will improve as the preseason games start next week. Despite losing Moore, the team still has some good players like Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, and Hayden Hurst, who will help in the young quarterback's development in the NFL.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Young has reportedly been a “vocal leader” throughout Panthers camp.



Bradley Bozeman (Panthers OL) said that when Young steps in the huddle, “everyone” shuts up.



Marc Ross (former NFL scouting director) said… pic.twitter.com/c70aAdSyxR Bryce Young really hit the Steph Curry look away at practice todayYoung has reportedly been a “vocal leader” throughout Panthers camp.Bradley Bozeman (Panthers OL) said that when Young steps in the huddle, “everyone” shuts up.Marc Ross (former NFL scouting director) said… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bryce Young and Panthers have a shot at winning the NFC South

Bryce Young: Panthers Camp Football

The NFC South was arguably the worst division in NFL last season, and not much has changed for this upcoming season. All four teams have various concerns, which is why it won't be a surprise if Young and the Panthers win the division.

For that to be possible, the rookie quarterback has to hit the ground running, and with a good head coach in the form of Frank Reich, that isn't a far-fetched possibility.

The Panthers fans are excited about their future and after years of continuous disappointment, they hope that Young will be able to lead them back to relevancy.

Ever since Cam Newton's MVP season where he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, the franchise has been in a state of turmoil barring 2017, and it would be interesting to see how things work out under the new QB-HC duo.