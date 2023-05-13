Two weeks after the NFL draft, we now know that the Panthers trade up to number one was for quarterback Bryce Young. They gave up star receiver D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks, but they got the man they wanted. The new quarterback took to the field for the first time today, and the NFL universe poked some fun at the rookie.

Here are more fan reactions to the video:

Too small. @SteveReedAP Really like this kid from a personality standpoint but unfortunately won't live up to the first overall expectations.

Bryce Young is 5-foot-10-inches and ran a 4.52 in the 40 at the combine. Kyler Murray is marginally smaller than Young, making Kyler the smallest quarterback in the league. We have seen his long injury history, and we all hope the same won't happen to Bryce Young.

Young was the Heisman trophy winner in 2021. He broke Alabama's all-time passing yards in a game record (559) and lead Bama to the championship game against Georgia.

What does the 2023 Panthers schedule look like?

The Carolina Panthers open up the Bryce Young era In Atlanta against the Falcons in Week 1. This year, the Panthers will play the four teams from the NFC North division, starting with the Vikings in early October. Young will get a chance to play against the second pick in the draft, CJ Stroud, and his Houston Texans in October.

The Panthers have two primetime games in 2023. Young and co. will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. Their next primetime game is against the team that will forever change their trajectory -- the Chicago Bears. Young will meet Fields in Week 10 on Amazon's Thursday night football, and traded star D.J. Moore will get a chance to get one back on his old team.

According to Sharp football analysis, the Panthers have the third easiest schedule for 2023. The Saints and Falcons are first and second, respectively, in that metric.

The NFC South is currently a weak division with a lot of ongoing change. The GOAT Tom Brady has left Tampa, riding into the sunset. Desmond Ridder will be the starter for the Falcons in 2023. Derek Carr is new to the division as he left Vegas to join the Saints. Anyone can win the division and earn a playoff game. That would be a brilliant start for the first pick of the draft.

